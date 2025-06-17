Lose yourself in Sufi meditation bliss at Rumi Retreat

KOZHIKODE: The Sufi Foundation of India is arranging a retreat in Kozhikode on June 21 for those who want to immerse themselves in the bliss of Sufi meditation and learn how to practice it in daily life.

Titled Rumi Retreat, the programme spanning an entire day will be led by meditation master Siddiq Muhammad and Sufi musician and retreater Sameer Binsi.

“Mystic and poet Jalaluddin Rumi is known to the people of Kerala as an author. However, there is a Sufi path known by his name that is seldom discussed here. Rumi Retreat will perhaps be the first event of its kind in the country. Our order is modelled on the ones in the US,” said Siddiq.

There are many Sufi tariqas in Kerala that follow different paths. “Ours is unique as there are no caste, gender or religious segregations. Anyone can join it and experience bliss,” he said. Siddiq said he was attracted to the verses of Rumi through the works of Guru Nitya Chaitanya Yati, who translated his work ‘Masnavi’ into Malayalam.

“Guru had stated that for 40 years, Rumi’s book was with him everywhere he travelled. I learned the Persian language to understand the book in its original form and translated into Malayalam. For the past five years, I have been engaged in a programme called ‘Masnavi Mananam’ and have completed around 1,000 classes,” Siddiq said.