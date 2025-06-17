Nilambur will be Pinarayi’s Waterloo, says Ramesh Chennithala

MALAPPURAM: Nilambur will be Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Waterloo, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Monday, suggesting that the LDF would face crushing defeat in the by-election to the assembly constituency scheduled on June 19.

The former leader of Opposition also claimed that the Left front had already admitted defeat in the constituency.

“The CM’s three-day tour in Nilambur signals the failure of the Left. The CM is trying to polarise the community without mentioning the achievements of the government. Nilambur will defeat attempts to divide people on communal lines,” Chennithala said.

Taking on M V Govindan, Chennithala said the CPM state secretary’s position is that Jamaat-e-Islami is a religious national party, but the UDF does not share his opinion. On his successor V D Satheesan’s statement that Jamaat-e-Islami had changed its stand, Chennithala said it was not his responsibility to explain the outfit’s stance and that he had no right to give it a certificate.

“We will accept whoever supports UDF in the elections. We do not need to examine their past, present or future. They have taken a stand against BJP’s nationalism in this country, and hence decided to support the UDF in Nilambur. We accept that support,” he said.