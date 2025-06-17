Rise of new 'A' group leaders triggers unrest in Congress ranks after Nilambur by-poll campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As curtains fall on the campaigns in Nilambur by-poll, Congress politics is witnessing the emergence of new 'A' group leaders in the form of PC Vishnunath and Shafi Parambil, much to the discontent of a large section of other youth leaders.
There is also resentment in the party over the way in which these two A group leaders were elevated to important organisational post such as KPCC working president, while most other leaders representing 'I' and old 'A' group were left behind. The leaders who decided to keep their resentment to themselves during the campaign have now decided to raise their concerns in party platforms.
According to sources, some leaders have already approached the leadership and expressed their discontent. "We have told them that this was not the way reorganisations are carried out. After the 2016 and 2021 losses, there was a consensus that group politics will be stopped and merit will be considered for future appointments. We acted in accordance with it. However, in the appointment of two working presidents- Vishnunath and Shafi this was violated," a youth leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity.
It is also alleged that the new KPCC appointments were made, ignoring the names of many youth leaders like Mathew Kuzhalnadan who is the face of Congress's anti- Pinarayi Vijayan attacks, Roji M John, CR Mahesh, Chandy Oommen, Hibi Eden, K Sabarinath, KM Abhijith, Aloshious Xavier, Abin Varkey. It is also pointed out that Rahul Mankootathil even after being elected as a MLA is holding the Youth Congress president post. The discontented leaders have also decided to meet the national leadership if their complaints are not addressed.
Incidentally, the style of campaigning brought in by Shafi, Vishnunath and Rahul in Nilambur has also invited wrath from all corners. Their 'reel politics' is critically viewed as deviating from 'real politics' of the rest of the leaders and party workers. There is also criticism against Rahul's behaviour throughout the campaign, creating needless controversies.The failure to correct him is also seen as the new power group's supremacy over KPCC president and the Opposition leader.
It was after Shafi's victory in Vadakara and Rahul's subsequent candidature at the former's insistence, that internal equations within the 'A' group visibly changed. "After the removal of Ramesh Chennithala and K Sudhakaran from key posts 'I' group did not have representation. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has taken a non-partisan role," both 'A' and 'I' group leaders told TNIE.
"Shafi and Vishnu now call the shots. They are reorganising the group with new youth leaders, even changing affiliations. Instead of KC Joseph, Benny Behnan and MM Hassan, it is reportedly the Opposition leader VD Satheeshan who is patronizing them. Unfortunately the other youth leaders who do not have godfathers are now left behind," they said.