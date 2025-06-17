Rise of new 'A' group leaders triggers unrest in Congress ranks after Nilambur by-poll campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As curtains fall on the campaigns in Nilambur by-poll, Congress politics is witnessing the emergence of new 'A' group leaders in the form of PC Vishnunath and Shafi Parambil, much to the discontent of a large section of other youth leaders.

There is also resentment in the party over the way in which these two A group leaders were elevated to important organisational post such as KPCC working president, while most other leaders representing 'I' and old 'A' group were left behind. The leaders who decided to keep their resentment to themselves during the campaign have now decided to raise their concerns in party platforms.

According to sources, some leaders have already approached the leadership and expressed their discontent. "We have told them that this was not the way reorganisations are carried out. After the 2016 and 2021 losses, there was a consensus that group politics will be stopped and merit will be considered for future appointments. We acted in accordance with it. However, in the appointment of two working presidents- Vishnunath and Shafi this was violated," a youth leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity.