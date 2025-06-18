A Kerala family's road trip to discover India

For three weeks this summer, ad-maker Rajesh K Abraham, his wife Simi Mammen, and their five children (aged 6 to 17), turned their compact SUV into a moving classroom. They drove over 7,000km across 13 Indian states, from Kochi, their hometown, to Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh.

“My children, like most others after the pandemic, live in the digital world. I wanted to snap them out of that space,” says Rajesh. “So, this wasn’t just a holiday. It was a deliberate attempt to reclaim education.”

Having travelled extensively for work, Rajesh had seen the nooks and crannies of rural India, and greatly values the lessons that one invariably learns along the way. “I wanted my children to have similar experiences. To see India through their eyes,” he explains.

While the family had gone on holidays before, they were boxed in by the package itineraries, pre-booked hotel bookings and travel arrangements. “This time, we took our own vehicle, and that meant freedom,” says Rajesh, who has also acted in and directed films.

The family, which calls itself ‘Seven Farers’, began their journey on April 21. The route passed through Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and back through Telangana.