Another firm debarred for shoddy NH work in Kerala

KOCHI: After KNR Constructions Ltd, another concessionaire faced punitive action for faulty construction work as part of the widening of the NH-66 in Kerala on Tuesday.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) debarred Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd from participating in future bids, following the collapse of slope protection work at Cherkkala in Kasaragod along the Chengala-Neeleswaram section.

The incident on June 16 was caused due to “improper design, inadequate slope protection works and poor drainage system”, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement. The concessionaire failed to execute adequate slope protection works and ensure a proper drainage system to mitigate such risks, it said.

“A show cause notice has been issued to the concessionaire for debarment of one year, besides levying a penalty of up to Rs 9 crore,” it said.

The project is on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), where the concessionaire has to maintain this section for 15 years and will reconstruct the slope protection works on its own cost.