Another firm debarred for shoddy NH work in Kerala

KOCHI: After KNR Constructions Ltd, another concessionaire faced punitive action for faulty construction work as part of the widening of the NH-66 in Kerala on Tuesday.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) debarred Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd from participating in future bids, following the collapse of slope protection work at Cherkkala in Kasaragod along the Chengala-Neeleswaram section.
The incident on June 16 was caused due to “improper design, inadequate slope protection works and poor drainage system”, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement. The concessionaire failed to execute adequate slope protection works and ensure a proper drainage system to mitigate such risks, it said.
“A show cause notice has been issued to the concessionaire for debarment of one year, besides levying a penalty of up to Rs 9 crore,” it said.
The project is on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), where the concessionaire has to maintain this section for 15 years and will reconstruct the slope protection works on its own cost.
An expert committee, with senior scientist from Central Road Research Institute, retired professor of IIT-Palakkad and Geological Survey of India (GSI), has been constituted to visit the site and review the design and construction of NH-66 in Kerala. The committee will suggest detailed remedial measures for the project, the statement added.
On May 22, MoRTH blacklisted KNR Ramanattukara Infra Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions, from participating in the ongoing/ future bidding for project works for “one month or completion of investigation by the expert committee, whichever is
later”, holding it responsible for the collapse of the under-construction NH stretch at Kooriyad in Malappuram on May 19.
Collapse of slab, formwork in Periya in 2022
‘Megha Engineering’ was the concessionaire when the collapse of a slab and formwork occurred during the construction of a vehicle underpass (VUP) at Periya in Kasaragod in 2022.
“The side walls of the underpass had been completed then. During the concreting of the top slab at 6.5 metres from the base slab, the collapse of the framework and slab occured,” a source said.
An inquiry was conducted by an expert, Dr T P Somasundaram, former professor and Head of Civil Engineering, NITC. However, no action was taken against the company.