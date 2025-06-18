‘Betrayer’ jibe, Jamaat support: Topics that rocked Nilambur

MALAPPURAM: From the furore over the UDF candidate and suspense surrounding the LDF pick, to Jamaat-e-Islami’s support to the Congress-led front and Chief Minister’s Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘betrayer’ jibe, public campaigning for the June 19 Nilambur by-election that wound up on Tuesday sure was eventful.

The UDF first suffered a headache when P V Anvar opposed the selection of Aryadan Shoukath as the front’s candidate and sought assurance over his entry into the UDF. Attempts to take Anvar into confidence made no headway and the former MLA finally entered the fray as an independent.

This was soon followed by the unexpected selection of M Swaraj as the LDF pick. The CPM decided to field Swaraj amid rumours that the party, which had backed Anvar in 2016, would once again field an independent.

Meanwhile, the BJP, withdrawn from the contest initially, also announced a candidate. Adv Mohan George’s candidacy, who was pulled out of the Kerala Congress, became a political strategy of the BJP, which had its eyes on Christian votes.