Call for long-term monitoring system to tackle marine disasters

KOCHI: Two maritime disasters -- a shipwreck and a fire on board a vessel carrying dangerous goods -- within a span of three weeks have caused concern about maritime security and damage to marine ecosystem on Kerala coast. Apart from oil spill, release of toxic chemicals, pesticide contamination and chemical fire releasing toxic plumes have triggered a debate on the possible environmental, fisheries and navigational hazards caused by the incidents.

Scientists and maritime experts have demanded a mechanism to monitor the growing vessel traffic on Kerala coastline following the opening of Vizhinjam port and to ensure ships carrying dangerous goods do not pass close to the shoreline. “The Indian Coast Guard is well equipped to tackle pollution caused by ships as they have been leading such operations in South Asia for years. They have got all facilities and equipment to remove the oil spill,” said K Sunil Muhammed, former principal scientist of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

“But we need to have a long-term monitoring system to tackle maritime accidents in Kerala’s coastal sea. Kerala has many marine research institutes with lab facilities. We should establish a network to collect water samples and conduct periodic analysis to monitor marine pollution. We should conduct periodic sampling for the next two years to study the impact of chemical pollution. This is essential to raise evidence based claims for pollution. With the inauguration of Vizhinjam port, the vessel traffic on Kerala coast is expected to rise and we should have a state-level maritime disaster management authority, including experts to respond to such accidents in future,” he said.

Containers carrying hazardous cargo, including flammable liquids, industrial chemicals and pesticides, have fallen into the sea off Beypore coast following the fire on board MV Wan Hai 503 on June 9. The vessel also had around 2,000 tonnes of fuel and 240 tonnes of diesel in its bunkers. “The discharge of marine diesel from sunken ship MSC Elsa 3 can form surface slicks blocking sunlight penetration.

This will suppress photosynthesis on phytoplankton, destabilising the marine food web. Oil exposure can impair fish respiration and smother benthic organisms. Hazardous chemicals like hydrobromic acid, paraformaldehyde and methyl methacrylate can alter seawater chemistry. Potassium nitrate can trigger harmful algal blooms depleting oxygen and creating dead zones.