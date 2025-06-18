Drum, dance, downpour: Campaign ends in style

MALAPPURAM: DJ music, dance, songs, waving of flags, whatnot!... The three-week-long campaign for the by-election ended with a bang in Nilambur. Thousands of party workers and followers of all ages participated in the grand finale held in the centre of the town. The people moved their feet along with the music. Even the pouring rain couldn’t dampen their enthusiasm.

The candidates of the three major fronts, who came from different parts of the constituency in a road show, held the kottikalasam in Nilambur town. Meanwhile, independent candidate P V Anvar avoided the grand political show and focused on face-to-face campaigning. LDF candidate M Swaraj’s road show started in Marutha in the morning. The road show passed through various panchayats and reached Nilambur for the kottikalasam. Thousands of workers and the public lined up for the road show.