From walls to jackfruit, everything is a canvas for this Kerala artist

Imagine, blurring the line between murals and nature, where real plants, shadows, and textures of the surroundings bleed into the paint, where the universe itself completes the art. When art touches a wall and grows alongside nature, it thrums with life. When colours blend into vines and trace the outlines of leaves and bark, the art begins to breathe. Globally, several artists have been experimenting with such ideas.

Nishad V A often came across such works by foreign artists online. The harmony between painted forms and the surroundings always fascinated him. But he never thought he would try it himself until one day, by chance, the opportunity presented.

“I used to admire how creatively artists merge their art with their surroundings,” Nishad recalls. “One day, I was passing by a relative’s house and noticed a perfect frame on their compound wall. I didn’t tell them. I just picked up my brushes and started painting. To my surprise, they really liked it. And when I posted it on social media, it got so much attention, I did not expect it at all.”

Since then, Nishad’s wall art has taken on a life of its own. His portraits, often of children, don’t just sit on the wall; they blend with the leaves above them, smile through bursts of flowers, and borrow their hair from overgrown creepers.