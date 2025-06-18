Kerala police register case against master and crew of Wan Hai 503

KOCHI: Days after a fire broke out on board Wan Hai 503 at sea following an explosion, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the owner, master and crew members of the Singapore-flagged container vessel for rash navigation of the ship and other offences.
The Fort Kochi Coastal Police registered the case on a complaint lodged by Suneesh V P, a resident of Madappally in Kozhikode. The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for offences, including rash navigation of a vessel, acts endangering public ways or navigation, negligent conduct regarding poisonous substances, negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter and negligent handling of explosive substances. All the offences are bailable.
“We received the complaint on Tuesday afternoon and registered a case. The charges are similar to those filed recently against the captain and crew of cargo vessel MSC Elsa-3 that sank off the Kochi coast,” said Sivakumar, the Fort Kochi Coastal Police SHO.
As per the FIR, the accused were aware that the containers on the cargo vessel held flammable materials, explosives and hazardous chemicals, and yet handled the ship in a careless and negligent manner, posing a threat to human life. This mishandling reportedly led to a fire on board on June 9, in the offshore waters of Beypore, and as a result of the fire, fuel and other oils leaked into the sea, and several containers fell overboard, the FIR said.
“Additionally, harmful gases and chemicals were released from the burning containers, posing serious risks to the complainant, other fishermen and the overall marine and coastal environment, including marine life and ecosystems,” said the FIR.
It said the sunken and drifting containers from the vessel created obstructions, disrupting fishing activities and hindering the movement of vessels in shipping channels and nearby areas.