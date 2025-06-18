Keralites in Israel and Iran safe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralites in strife-torn Iran and Israel are safe at present and details of those who have contacted the state government for assistance have been passed on to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), officials of Norka have said.

A batch of 12 medical students from Kerala at Kerman in Iran and a business delegation from the state presently in Iran’s capital Tehran have contacted Norka. CEO Ajith Kolassery said the students are safe in their dormitories and their details have been passed on to the Indian Embassy in Iran through the MEA.

The business delegation, along with local Iranians, has moved to a safer place, which is 10 hours away from Tehran. They are expected to reach the Bandar Abbas port and head to any of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy has begun efforts to shift Indian citizens, including students to Armenian capital Yerevan.

Norka officials got in touch with Keralites and members of the Loka Kerala Sabha in Israel who informed them of the overnight strikes. All of them, including care givers, paramedical staff, nurses and students, are safe.

Besides the helpline numbers of the MEA and Indian embassies in both countries, Norka’s global contact centre is also handling calls for assistance.