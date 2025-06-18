Partially decomposed body, suspected to be crew of Wan Hai 503, washed ashore in Alappuzha's Arthunkal

ALAPPUZHA: A partially decomposed body of a man, suspected to be one of the four crew members of the container vessel Wan Hai 503, washed ashore near the Ayiramthai fish landing centre under the Arthunkal police station limits on Tuesday.

Officials said the deceased man, fair-skinned and well-built, appears to be a 50 year-old foreign national. The body was found around 6.15am. “The deceased was wearing a dark green undergarment (ESSA brand). We are gathering more information and identifying the body,” said an official.

The body has been shifted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital morgue.

Singapore-flagged vessel Wan Hai 503 had 22 crew members on board when it caught fire at sea off the Kerala coast following an explosion on June 9. While 18 have been rescued, four remain missing. Anyone with information about the deceased has been requested to contact the Arthunkal police station on:

0478-2572233, 9497910011, 9497980267.