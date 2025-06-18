This Learning Disability Awareness Week, let’s rethink, redefine possibilities

As Learning Disability Awareness Week is marked this June, it prompts much-needed reflection on how society views learning, intelligence, and academic success.

In a time when diversity and innovation are celebrated, many students are still hampered by educational systems that do not acknowledge different minds function differently.

Learning disabilities such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, ADHD, and dyscalculia affect a significant percentage of children, yet awareness and understanding remain limited.

These are not intellectual or motivational issues; they are neurodevelopmental disorders which impact how information is received, processed, stored, and responded to by the brain. If given the right conditions and support, people with learning disabilities can flourish.

However, the disability itself is not the main obstacle, but rather the rigidity of the settings in which people are expected to operate. Text-heavy curricula, standardised teaching strategies, and speed-based assessments are still given top priority in traditional classrooms.