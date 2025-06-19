Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan expresses concern over Sabarimala airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, on Wednesday, expressed his concern over the possible environmental damages that the proposed Sabarimala Airport would cause. He was speaking at the book release function of ‘Sugathaparvam’, a book on the life of the late poetess and environmental activist Sugathakumari, written by journalist C Rahim.

“We have four airports in our small state. The construction of this new airport might lead to loss of mountains and cause severe environmental damage,” he said. The senior director stressed that his words should not be misconstrued but seen as a citizen’s genuine concerns, adding that this would only serve to increase the issues of wild animal invasion into populated areas. “Hindus misunderstand that they will benefit from this airport, but it will happen otherwise. The authorities should reconsider this project,” he said.

The book ‘Sugathaparvam’ delves into the life of Malayalam poet Sugathakumari as an environmental activist, and focusses on the footprints she left in the ecological sphere of Kerala, including her protests at Aranmula, Silent Valley, etc.

Olive Books chairman M K Muneer MLA, who presided over the event reminisced about his experience of working with the poetess during his tenure as a minister. “It was Sugathakumari Teacher who suggested the name ‘Nirbhaya’ for the protection scheme for women and children,” he said.

Architect G Shankar, who received the book’s first copy post-release, spoke about the various initiatives she took, including the Krishnavanam forest project and silent valley protests. “I am a person who grew with the poems of teacher,” he reminisced and added that she passed away with many unfulfilled dreams.

“This book deserves a special place among the books that retell the life of great people,” said dubbing artist Prof Aliyar.