Kerala High Court questions selection mode for teachers in aided schools

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the selection process for appointing teachers in government-aided schools, the Kerala High Court has observed that prima facie, it appears there is a significant nexus between the managements and the educational authorities regarding teacher appointments, which are not based on merit but rather on considerations other than merit.

Justice D K Singh noted that it seems the manager has absolute discretion to appoint anyone qualified as a teacher at the school without following any selection process or advertising the posts. Furthermore, how these appointments are approved by the educational authorities when the due process of selection is not ensured raises questions.

The court directed the Director General of Education to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken to establish a fair selection process for teachers in government-aided schools, aiming to stop the malpractice prevalent in these appointments. If the affidavit is not submitted by June 20, the court has instructed the Director General of Education to appear in person before the court.

The order was issued while considering a petition filed by a group of teachers challenging the levy of contributory pension in the NPS Scheme from their salaries.