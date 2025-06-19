Kerala minister Sivankutty walks out of Raj Bhavan event over ‘Bharat Mata’ portrait; Governor's office terms it as grave insult

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty walked out from an event held at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday registering his protest over a portrait of 'Bharat Mata, allegedly holding an RSS flag, that was kept at the dias.

The incident, that occured during the Rajya Puraskar award distribution ceremony of Bharat Scouts and Guides attended by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, evoked a sharp response from the Raj Bhavan.

This is the second instance in which a minister in the LDF government boycotted a Raj Bhavan event objecting to the display of the Bharat Mata portrait. Agriculture Minister P Prasad had kept away from another event at the Raj Bhavan earlier this month over the same issue.

Later addressing a news conference, Sivankutty flayed the inclusion of religious symbols in official events and said it violated the secular nature of government programmes. The Minister said he expressed his objection towards the display of the Bharat Mata portrait at a government function before staging a walkout in protest.