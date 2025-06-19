Kerala minister Sivankutty walks out of Raj Bhavan event over ‘Bharat Mata’ portrait; Governor's office terms it as grave insult

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty walked out from an event held at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday registering his protest over a portrait of 'Bharat Mata, allegedly holding an RSS flag, that was kept at the dias.
The incident, that occured during the Rajya Puraskar award distribution ceremony of Bharat Scouts and Guides attended by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, evoked a sharp response from the Raj Bhavan.
This is the second instance in which a minister in the LDF government boycotted a Raj Bhavan event objecting to the display of the Bharat Mata portrait. Agriculture Minister P Prasad had kept away from another event at the Raj Bhavan earlier this month over the same issue.
Later addressing a news conference, Sivankutty flayed the inclusion of religious symbols in official events and said it violated the secular nature of government programmes. The Minister said he expressed his objection towards the display of the Bharat Mata portrait at a government function before staging a walkout in protest.
Meanwhile, the Raj Bhavan issued a statement quoting the Governor that there was no question of "doing away with Bharat Mata". Viewing the developments with utmost concern, the Raj Bhavan said the walk out staged by the Minister from the dais while the Governor was present, was a gross violation of protocol and a grave insult to the office of the Governor.
"The Minister who handles the Education portfolio has set an unprecedentedly wrong precedent by his misconduct. Significantly, the Minister has come with a prepared speech which he chose to read out - a clear indication of his preparedness for an impending showdown," the statement said.
The Raj Bhavan also noted that the ‘performance’ of the Minister was right in front of the disciplined Scouts and Guides who had come to receive the awards from the Minister and the Governor.
"The Minister has insulted the students as well, apart from setting a wrong model before the students," the statement said.