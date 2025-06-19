M V Govindan’s goof-up leaves CPM red-faced on Nilambur bypoll eve

T’PURAM/KOZHIKODE : An off-the-cuff remark by CPM state secretary M V Govindan on the eve of the Nilambur by-election has left the LDF camp embarrassed, forcing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself to launch a fire-fighting mission.

The UDF, which was on the defensive over its tie-up with the Welfare Party - the political wing of the Jama’at-e-Islami - was quick to sense the opportunity Govindan opened up by his remarks on the CPM’s association with the RSS in opposing the Emergency in the 1970s. The UDF is relieved that the CPM-RSS ties took the spotlight on Wednesday, pushing its association with the Jama’at to the sidelines.

After his remarks on the RSS, in a Malayalam channel, kicked up a controversy, Govindan convened a press conference to accuse the media of “twisting” his statements. “History should be viewed in historical perspective. There is a concerted effort to create controversy over the statement I made about the Emergency 50 years ago,” he said.

Govindan asserted that the CPM has had no cooperation or understanding with the RSS till now. “This was the case in the past, as it will be in the future... The CPM and the Janata Party, which was formed by dissolving various socialist parties, had an electoral understanding to fight the Emergency. The Janata Party and the Jan Sangha were two separate entities,” he said.

In damage-control mode, Pinarayi Vijayan says CPM never appeased RSS

Sensing that things were getting out of hand, Pinarayi converted his press conference in Thiruvananthapuram into a salvage mission. Making his party’s position clear, he said the CPM has never had any sort of agreement with the RSS. “We have never appeased the RSS. However, we have seen certain individuals bowing to pictures of those revered by the RSS. We have also seen a former KPCC president boasting about providing protection to RSS shakhas,” he said.