Metal piece found in tablet given for fever; family files complaint

PALAKKAD: In a case of alleged medical negligence, a family from Mannarkkad has reported finding a metal shard embedded inside a paracetamol tablet that was prescribed for their child suffering from fever.

The contaminated tablet was dispensed from the public wellness centre at Narangappatta under the Mannarkkad Municipality. The medicine was issued for Asif’s son, a local resident.

According to the family, the metal piece was discovered when they broke the tablet in half to administer the appropriate dose to the six-year-old child. “Since the child is small, the family split the tablet to lower the medicine dosage.

That’s when they noticed a sharp piece of metal inside,” Mannarkkad Municipal chairman C Muhammad Basheer told TNIE, confirming the incident. Outraged by the discovery, the family is preparing to file a formal complaint to the Chief Minister’s office against the pharmaceutical manufacturer.

Muhammad Basheer said the municipality has already officially sent a complaint to the office of the health minister. Sources said the Palakkad district medical officer will visit the public wellness centre on Thursday to inquire into the matter.