TDB to take over unniyappam production at Kottarakkara Mahaganapathy temple

KOLLAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will directly take over the production of Unniyappam at the Kottarakkara Mahaganapathy Temple. The decision was taken at a meeting of Deputy Devaswom Commissioners convened by the board on May 21.

A subsequent board meeting issued an order that included the procurement of an Unniyappam-making kit.

The move comes in the wake of a report by the board's vigilance wing, which found irregularities in the preparation and distribution of the Unniyappam. The board clarified that media reports claiming the cancellation of the decision to take over production are incorrect.

TDB officials stated that the aim is to ensure quality offerings for devotees. A similar measure was adopted during the previous Sabarimala pilgrimage season, when the board directly handled the production of Appam and Aravana at Nilakkal, Erumeli, and Pandalam Devaswom.