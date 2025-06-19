Woman dies by suicide after 'mob trial' in Kerala; three SDPI workers arrested

KANNUR: A woman in her 40s died by suicide after allegedly being publicly humiliated by a group of men in this north Kerala district, police said on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Rasina, was found dead at her home in Pinarayi village on Tuesday.

According to police, she was deeply disturbed after a group of men confronted her in public and allegedly subjected her male friend to a "mob trial" on Sunday evening.

Following a note recovered from the scene, police arrested three workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political offshoot of banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the case.

The arrested have been identified as V C Mubsheer (28), K A Faisal (34) and V K Rafnas (24), all residents of the same area.

Police said the group allegedly questioned Rasina and her friend near a mosque, later assaulting the man and detaining him for several hours.

They allegedly took away his mobile phone and tablet and summoned family members to an SDPI office before releasing him late at night.

The arrested men have been remanded in judicial custody.

Police said more suspects may be involved and that the investigation is ongoing.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)