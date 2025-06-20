Ahmedabad air crash: Ranjitha’s family continues to wait for DNA test results

PATHANAMTHITTA: The family of Ranjitha Gopakumaran Nair, a 39-year-old nurse who tragically lost her life in the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, continues to wait for confirmation of her identity through DNA testing. The delay has deepened the anguish of her loved ones, who remain at her ancestral home in Pullad.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian visited the family on Thursday, offering his condolences and assuring them of the government’s support. He pledged to expedite the repatriation process once DNA results confirm Ranjitha’s identity.

According to officials, Ranjitha’s brother, Ratheesh G Nair, had provided a DNA sample in Ahmedabad, but results are yet to be released. As the process gets delayed, he, along with his uncle Unnikrishnan, is staying back there.

“It may take some time as there are hundreds of DNA cases to process. From what we have learned, it could cause a further delay of a few days,” District Collector S Prem Krishnan said.