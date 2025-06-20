Kerala government to incorporate the Governor's constitutional rights, duties in the school curriculum

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opening a new battlefront with the Raj Bhavan after the Bharat Mata portrait controversy, the state government has decided to incorporate the Constitutional rights and duties of the Governor in the school curriculum.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the government is planning to include the constitutional rights and duties of the Governor in the second volume of the Class X Social Science textbook. "It will also be included in the Plus One and Plus Two texts that are set to be revised soon," the Minister told reporters here on Friday.

Sivankutty said the school curriculum has been revised by upholding constitutional values, and the government would give full support for the inculcation of these values by students in their daily life.