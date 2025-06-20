Kerala government to incorporate the Governor's constitutional rights, duties in the school curriculum

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opening a new battlefront with the Raj Bhavan after the Bharat Mata portrait controversy, the state government has decided to incorporate the Constitutional rights and duties of the Governor in the school curriculum.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the government is planning to include the constitutional rights and duties of the Governor in the second volume of the Class X Social Science textbook. "It will also be included in the Plus One and Plus Two texts that are set to be revised soon," the Minister told reporters here on Friday.
Sivankutty said the school curriculum has been revised by upholding constitutional values, and the government would give full support for the inculcation of these values by students in their daily life.
The Minister's statement came a day after he walked out of an event at the Raj Bhavan protesting the display of a Bharat Mata portrait, allegedly used in RSS functions, at the venue. The Raj Bhavan had termed the minister's act as a protocol violation and an insult to the office of the Governor.
The Left government's latest move is seen as part of buttressing its argument that Governor Rajendra Arlekar was exceeding the rights given to him by the Constitution.
After the Minister's walkout from the event attended mostly by students, the Raj Bhavan said his action had set a 'wrong model' before them.
In his speech after the Minister's walkout, the Governor had criticised those who opposed 'Bharat Mata'. "I need not teach you anything. Compared to other people, some politicians, you are far, far ahead. You know what Bharat Mata is and what we are for," Arlekar told the students on Thursday.