Malayali man stranded on Mount Denali is safe

PATHANAMTHITTA: Sheikh Hassan Khan, a Malayali climber stranded on Mount Denali in North America due to an unexpected storm, is now safe and has begun his descent.
Officials said that the Alaska Governor’s Chief of Staff informed the Indian Ministry of External Affairs about his rescue. Rangers from Denali National Park are in constant contact with Khan and his companion, providing assistance.
In a brief call, Sheikh informed his family that he had descended from 17,000 ft to 13,000 ft and reached a new campsite. Despite the challenges posed by extreme climatic conditions, he reassured his loved ones about his well-being.
“He told me that he has descended to 13,000 ft from 17,000 ft and reached another base camp. Though his voice sounded different due to the climatic issues, he assured us that he is fine,” Shaikh’s mother, Shahida Shaikh, told TNIE.