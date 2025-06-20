Mobile phones to replace ‘dead’ land phones at KSRTC enquiry offices

KOCHI: The days of endlessly ringing a dead line, or getting an abrupt hang-up from a KSRTC bus depot, are finally drawing to a close. Come July 1, the KSRTC is set to finally phase out the unreliable land phones in favour of dedicated mobile numbers across its bus depots. The same will not only make the staff accountable, but the call data will also be recorded for future scrutiny.

An official order in this regard was issued on Thursday on the direction of KSRTC chairman & managing director P S Pramoj Sanker.

“A dedicated mobile phone, including an official SIM, will be introduced in all Station Master (SM) offices across the KSRTC depots to facilitate the public and the employees contact them for various needs,” the order read.

A directive has also been sent to the heads of all 93 units across the state. “The said mobile phones should be strictly used only for official purposes. The mobile numbers should be publicised widely among the masses. Starting from July 1, 2025, the use of land phones should be strictly stopped. Instead the mobile phones allotted should only be used,” it said.