Senior IPS officer Ravada A Chandrasekhar meets Kerala CM ahead of SPC selection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a crucial development ahead of the new state police chief selection, Ravada A Chandrasekhar, who is the second senior-most IPS officer from the Kerala cadre, and is in the fray for the post of the SPC, met CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. The meeting gains significance at a time when hardly 10 days remain for the government to finalise a new state police chief.

The visit of the officer, a special director with the Intelligence Bureau, holds significance as he is the second name in the list that the state government has forwarded to the UPSC.