Strong voter turnout in Nilambur despite intermittent rain

MALAPPURAM: Even intermittent rain could not dampen the enthusiasm of voters in Nilambur. A long queue of voters, present since morning, continued to grow as the day progressed. By 6 pm, voter turnout had reached 74.35%, surpassing that of the previous Lok Sabha by-election.

Polling began at 7 am, with most booths witnessing heavy turnout from the outset. Among the key candidates, the LDF’s M Swaraj, UDF’s Aryadan Shoukath, and NDA’s Mohan George cast their votes early in the day. Swaraj voted at Mankuth LP School, Shoukath at Vettikuth LP School, and George at Chunkathara Mar Thoma HSS.

“The fight is between the LDF and UDF. There will be a historic majority this time,” claimed Aryadan Shoukath after voting, while also dismissing the so-called Anvar factor in the constituency.

M Swaraj expressed optimism, saying, “Hopes have been rising at every stage. The LDF will achieve a huge victory.”