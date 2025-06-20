Strong voter turnout in Nilambur despite intermittent rain
MALAPPURAM: Even intermittent rain could not dampen the enthusiasm of voters in Nilambur. A long queue of voters, present since morning, continued to grow as the day progressed. By 6 pm, voter turnout had reached 74.35%, surpassing that of the previous Lok Sabha by-election.
Polling began at 7 am, with most booths witnessing heavy turnout from the outset. Among the key candidates, the LDF’s M Swaraj, UDF’s Aryadan Shoukath, and NDA’s Mohan George cast their votes early in the day. Swaraj voted at Mankuth LP School, Shoukath at Vettikuth LP School, and George at Chunkathara Mar Thoma HSS.
“The fight is between the LDF and UDF. There will be a historic majority this time,” claimed Aryadan Shoukath after voting, while also dismissing the so-called Anvar factor in the constituency.
M Swaraj expressed optimism, saying, “Hopes have been rising at every stage. The LDF will achieve a huge victory.”
Independent candidate Anvar, although not a voter in the constituency, remained active throughout polling day, visiting booths and addressing the media. “People will vote against ‘Pinarayism’. Aryadan Shoukath can write stories after the results, Swaraj can head to the AKG Centre, and I’ll go to the Niyamasabha,” he remarked.
Voting was largely peaceful, though an isolated incident occurred in Kurambalangad, Chungathara panchayat. A scuffle broke out between UDF and LDF workers after UDF supporters alleged that three LDF workers from outside the area attempted to canvass votes. Police later arrested three LDF workers from Thirunavaya in connection with the incident.
Meanwhile, rumours had spread suggesting that the wife and daughter of the late V V Prakash, former DCC president, would not vote, having travelled to their home in Kannur. However, by 4 pm, they arrived at Edakkara Government HSS and cast their votes.
Controversy had earlier erupted when Aryadan Shoukath did not visit the home of V V Prakash during his campaign.