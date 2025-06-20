The doc behind the wheel in Tata Harrier's latest viral ad

Earlier this month, a video dropped online showing a Tata Harrier.EV ascending the rugged terrain of Anappara (Elephant Rock), a nearly 4,000-ft-tall mountain in Idukki that resembles the shape of an elephant. The promo video, which ends with the tagline ‘Delete the Impossible’, instantly sparked awe and discussions.

Indeed, everyone wanted to learn more about the man behind the wheel, the one who navigated this electric SUV up the treacherous trail. Well, it’s none other than Dr Mohammed Fahed V P, a 38-year-old ayurvedic doctor from Malappuram who won the prestigious Rainforest Challenge (RFC) in Goa, one of the toughest off-road races in the country, in 2024.

Fahed’s journey into the world of mud and machines began early. “I started driving jeeps in college. But even before, growing up in Malappuram meant that I was used to the terrain usually associated with off-roading. In fact, the nearly four-kilometre stretch from the main road to our house is indeed an adventure trail,” Fahed quips.