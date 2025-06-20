Three injured in student clash at Alamcode VHSS, seven suspended

THURUVANANTHAPURAM: Three students of Alamcode VHSS were injured in a fight between two student groups on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place around 3.30 pm near the vocational block of the school during lunch break.

The clash reportedly started when a second-year vocational higher secondary student asked a first-year student his name. A heated argument followed and led to a scuffle.

During the fight, one student was pushed and fell onto a parked car, which was later identified as belonging to a teacher. The vehicle was damaged in the fight.

The injured students have filed a complaint at the Nagaroor police station. Both groups involved in the fight have been summoned to appear before the police at 4 pm.

The school suspended seven second-year students as a disciplinary measure.

“The VHSE principal, Nisha V, spoke with the students and parents and agreed on compensation for the car damage. Disciplinary action has also been taken,” said Higher Secondary Principal Viju K S.

Ward member M K Jyothikumar confirmed that all the students involved are locals.

“It was an ego clash. The school took the right action in consultation with the PTA. Further details will come out after the police enquiry,” he said.