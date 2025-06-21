10 years, 10k participants and 7 lakh checklists: A birding project that drew more people to nature in Kerala

THRISSUR: In the last decade, around 10,000 people have been part of the Kerala Bird Monitoring Programme and uploaded seven lakh checklists (of birds observed during a 15-minute walk) -- spotting, identifying and documenting common and rare birds in Kerala. So far, 559 species have been recorded in the state, thanks to 34 NGOs and their coordinators, who became part of the initiative out of a sheer interest for birds and nature.

It was in 2015 that the Kerala Agriculture University (KAU), backed by Bird Count India and other organisations, including the state forest department, launched the programme, primarily to publish a Bird Atlas -- the first such initiative in the country.

Overcoming the challenges thrown up by the 2018 floods and the Covid lockdown, the atlas was published in 2021, in addition to the district atlases for Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode.