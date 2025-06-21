High tea with hints of the empire at Kochi's Brunton Boatyard

Fort Kochi has always been a mix of cultures. The Dutch, British, Portuguese, and Jews. Their influence extends to everything, most notably architecture and food. And nowhere is this amalgamation more profound than at Brunton Boatyard, a CGH Earth heritage hotel perched on Calvathy Road.

Indeed, at their History restaurant, one is serenaded by way of a scrumptious fine dining experience that very thing: the history of Fort Kochi, through 32 cuisines from all the communities that make up the place.

However, at their Armoury Restobar, this emphasis on the local quietens down to bring to the fore the old-world English charm. And what better way to do it than with the traditional high Tea? This is precisely what the hotel leans into.