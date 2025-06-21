Kerala Fire Force gets app-savvy: AI-powered rescue system to slash response time

KOCHI: In a major upgrade to boost its emergency response capabilities, the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Department is set to introduce an advanced AI-integrated, mobile app-based platform.

The new system aims to enable quicker, more precise mobilisation of personnel and equipment during the initial stages of rescue operations compared to the existing traditional telephone-based 101 helpline.

Currently, people in distress-whether due to fires, accidents, drowning, or natural disasters-must call 101 to request assistance. However, officials say that limitations in voice-based communication often hinder accurate assessment of the situation. Callers in panic may fail to provide precise location details or clearly describe the nature of the emergency. There have also been instances where multiple fire tenders were deployed for relatively minor incidents, straining resources.

“To address these shortcomings, we are transitioning to an app-based alert system,” said a senior official from the Fire and Rescue Services Department.