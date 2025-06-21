Kerala Fire Force gets app-savvy: AI-powered rescue system to slash response time

KOCHI: In a major upgrade to boost its emergency response capabilities, the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Department is set to introduce an advanced AI-integrated, mobile app-based platform.
The new system aims to enable quicker, more precise mobilisation of personnel and equipment during the initial stages of rescue operations compared to the existing traditional telephone-based 101 helpline.
Currently, people in distress-whether due to fires, accidents, drowning, or natural disasters-must call 101 to request assistance. However, officials say that limitations in voice-based communication often hinder accurate assessment of the situation. Callers in panic may fail to provide precise location details or clearly describe the nature of the emergency. There have also been instances where multiple fire tenders were deployed for relatively minor incidents, straining resources.
“To address these shortcomings, we are transitioning to an app-based alert system,” said a senior official from the Fire and Rescue Services Department.
“The new system will enable real-time location tracking and allow users to upload photos and videos, helping our responders assess the situation more effectively. The app will also track the live location of the person seeking help, and in turn, the user can view the approaching rescue vehicle in real-time. All department vehicles will be equipped with GPS for this purpose.”
To coordinate this integrated response system, a central control room will be established in Thiruvananthapuram, supported by district and station-level control rooms.
Specialised software will be deployed to manage emergency navigation, identify proximity to water bodies, allocate resources, access hospital information, plan fire safety operations, log vehicle usage and maintenance, record incident details, map hazard zones, and monitor outreach and education efforts.
“The central control room will serve as the nerve centre, enabling instant communication with all stations and district headquarters. Distress calls received via the app will be routed to local stations through the district control centres, significantly reducing response time. The public will be able to download the app from mobile app stores,” the official added.
A fund of Rs 1.95 crore has been earmarked for the project. The department has already floated a tender for the development of the mobile application and the modernisation of central and district-level control rooms.
“While Kerala Police have introduced the Pol-App for citizens to report emergencies and the national '112 system' provides general emergency support, our proposed system is specifically tailored to situations where the Fire and Rescue Department’s intervention is essential,” the official said.