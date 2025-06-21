Muslim League expels four members for inviting P V Anvar to KMCC event

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has expelled four of its members for inviting Nilambur independent candidate P V Anvar to a programme, defying party directives. The disciplinary action pertains to a KMCC family gathering held in Thiruvambady on June 15. However, Anvar didn’t participate in the event.

The party leadership announced the expulsion of the four organisers from IUML’s primary membership, citing serious breach of party discipline. Among those removed are Thiruvambady panchayat vice-president K M Abdurahman, Arafi Kattiparuthi, Faisal Matamthalu, and Rafeeq Pulloorampara.

Following the row over the event, which was held during the Nilambur bypoll campaign, the IUML leadership clarified that the party had no links with the gathering. The party also claimed it had instructed leaders and members to stay away from the function.