Nearly half of Wayanad’s tourism constructions illegal: Government study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly half of all tourism-related constructions in Wayanad are operating without a valid licence, according to a study by the local self-government department. The comprehensive report, released last week on sustainable and responsible tourism, has uncovered widespread regulatory violations, rampant illegal operations, and blatant environmental disregard affecting the district’s tourism sector.

The study by the planning wing of the department revealed that nearly half of all tourism establishments in Wayanad -- including resorts, homestays, and serviced villas -- are operating illegally. Only 56% of these properties hold the mandatory LSGD licence, a mere 16% are registered under GST, and just 53% have secured consent from the Pollution Control Board (PCB) -- a critical requirement for ensuring environmental compliance and responsible operations.

One of the most alarming revelations is the unchecked operation of tourism properties within environmentally sensitive and hazardous zones. Numerous establishments have been built or are under construction in designated High Hazard Zones (HHZ) or within 500-metre buffer zones identified for landslide and flood vulnerability. These zones are particularly fragile given Wayanad’s history of tragic landslides and frequent human-wildlife conflicts. Yet, many tent stays and resorts in these regions lack even basic safety measures such as fencing or emergency response infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Wayanad district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar has called for crackdown on illegal tourist establishments. Expressing concern over the growing number of tourist accidents linked to unauthorised resorts and accommodations, he said that many of these facilities operate without the knowledge of local bodies.

“Several of these resorts are located in remote, inaccessible areas with poor or no road connectivity. In emergencies, rescue operations become extremely difficult,” he said. He added that the study would serve as a baseline document and that the district panchayat has recommended the formation of special inspection squads under each local body to identify, inspect, and take corrective action against illegal constructions.