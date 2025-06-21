Raising their game! Ex-varsity circuit hockey players live the global dream

KOLLAM: They have aged like fine wine — giving the world a taste of their talent and skill. Marking a comeback in a sport they once cherished, a group of four middle-aged women from the state, who in their youth were active on the national university circuit, have raised their game: Now, making a mark in the field of international masters hockey. Leading the charge is Saritha Devi, a 55-year-old schoolteacher from Thiruvananthapuram. The Indian captain guided her team to a gold at the recent World Masters Games in Taiwan.
“Becoming an international player was always my dream. After university, family pressures took over. But the passion never faded. Now, in my fifties, I’m determined to keep playing for the national team as long as health permits,” Saritha told TNIE.
“My university days were filled with dreams and aspirations. Playing hockey was a dream come true, and I lived it during my time at university,” recounts Sheeba R, 50, another member of the team.
“The Kerala players in the squad were active at the university level in the 1990s. But after marriage, our paths diverged. Society has never backed women sportspersons making a comeback,” the former from Thiruvananthapuram points out. “For 30 years, I lived for my family. Now that my children are independent, I want to live for myself and explore my passion. At this age, I’m not afraid,” adds Sheeba. Despite the global success, the players face persistent challenges.
“We receive no government backing -- not even basic infrastructure or financial aid. “We have often paid from our own pockets to travel and train. We have even been denied access to public grounds. But we didn’t give up. After much struggle, we secured permission to practise at the University Stadium in the state capital. That itself felt like a win,” emphasises Saritha.
“People keep saying it’s time to hang up our boots, but we’re not ready to quit. At 55, I still have aspirations. Even though we don’t receive any government help, our determination and passion keep us going. Still, we hope that someday, some kind of support will come our way. But until then, we’ll continue with what we love, because passion doesn’t retire,” says Geetha Mohan, another team member who works as an insurance agent in the state capital.
Swapna S P, a former RTO officer, describes her return to the game as a return to the joy and dreams of her college days. “When I started playing again, it felt like I should have started earlier. We all got stuck in a comfortable life, and by the time you realise it, it’s often too late.
But thanks to the Masters Games, we got a chance to live our dreams again. Despite societal pressure and age barriers, we’ve decided to move forward and pursue what we love most,” stresses Swapna, who is from Ernakulam.
All four players returned to the national circuit in 2021. They are now preparing for their next international outing next year.