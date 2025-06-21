Raising their game! Ex-varsity circuit hockey players live the global dream

KOLLAM: They have aged like fine wine — giving the world a taste of their talent and skill. Marking a comeback in a sport they once cherished, a group of four middle-aged women from the state, who in their youth were active on the national university circuit, have raised their game: Now, making a mark in the field of international masters hockey. Leading the charge is Saritha Devi, a 55-year-old schoolteacher from Thiruvananthapuram. The Indian captain guided her team to a gold at the recent World Masters Games in Taiwan.

“Becoming an international player was always my dream. After university, family pressures took over. But the passion never faded. Now, in my fifties, I’m determined to keep playing for the national team as long as health permits,” Saritha told TNIE.

“My university days were filled with dreams and aspirations. Playing hockey was a dream come true, and I lived it during my time at university,” recounts Sheeba R, 50, another member of the team.