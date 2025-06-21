Replace India’s national flag with a saffron flag: Veteran BJP leader N Sivarajan

PALAKKAD: Inviting widespread outrage, likely to escalate political debate in days to come, veteran BJP leader and former National Council member N Sivarajan made a controversial call to replace India’s national flag with a saffron flag.

The incident occurred during a public protest organised by the BJP at the Anchuvilakku Junction in Palakkad, where the party accused both the LDF and UDF of insulting 'Bharat Mata'.

During the protest, Sivarajan, who is the BJP sitting councillor in Palakkad municipality, stated that political parties should be prohibited from using flags resembling the national tricolour.

Targeting the Congress and NCP, he further said they should adopt distinct flags -- suggesting that the Congress would use a green flag. Sivarajan went on to say that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who he alleged were ignorant of Indian history, could instead fly the Italian flag.