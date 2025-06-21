SFI, Yuva Morcha clash in Kozhikode over Bharat Mata controversy

KOZHIKODE: The Yuva Morcha workers who staged a black flag protest against General Education Minister V Sivankutty in Kozhikode over the Bharat Mata controversy were stopped by the SFI workers and ended in a clash.

On Saturday morning, Yuva Morcha workers showed black flags when the minister arrived at the Jubilee Hall in Tali to attend a programme related to the SFI national conference.

However, in the meantime, SFI workers who were present there clashed with Yuva Morcha activists. Following this, the police intervened and detained the workers.

Later, when Fraternity workers came to protest there in connection with the Plus One seat crisis, the SFI workers stopped them, and a clash broke out. The police intervened and took both groups away.