Study links microplastics to rise in gallbladder cancer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While plastic pollution along Kerala’s coast continues to spark concerns, a new study by cancer researchers from the state’s medical colleges has set alarm bells ringing about a possible link between microplastics and gallbladder cancer (GBC).

The research, published in the ‘Indian Journal of Medical and Paediatric Oncology’, draws a connection between GBC and microplastics found in the Ganges, one of the most polluted rivers in India. The study suggests that the potential carcinogenic effects of microplastics in such water bodies could help explain the rising incidence of GBC, including in regions like Kerala.

While earlier studies have explored the link between environmental pollutants and GBC, the latest research focuses specifically on the role of microplastics – tiny plastic fragments less than 5mm in size – in triggering the disease.