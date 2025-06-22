INTERVIEW | ‘Violence in cinema is a reflection of society’

You mentioned showing the film to Mani Ratnam and that he had a suggestion...

I showed the film to both Mani (Ratnam) sir and Kamal sir. But the first person I screened it for was Joshiy sir. When the film was about 60% complete, I sought his feedback, and it proved valuable. Later, I showed the full version to Mani sir and Kamal sir. Interestingly, both of them pointed out that a scene I had removed would have added value to the film. I took their suggestion and reinstated the scene, which synced well with the rest of the film. After re-editing, I showed it to Karthik Subbaraj, who suggested another possibility, leading to one more round of editing. That version ultimately became the final cut.

Do you think Pani didn’t get the recognition it deserved?

Many top directors, distributors, and producers from the Tamil industry appreciated the film, saying it should have done better at the box office. Perhaps it’s destiny, but I believe our system played a role. Some people find it difficult to accept my success, having seen me struggle as a junior actor earning `50. Now, my salary is significantly higher and it’s hard for them to digest that fact. The film was a labour of love, with 18 edit versions. It was a huge risk, with a big budget and newcomers. But I’m grateful it paid off. Had it failed, my career would have taken a massive hit. I invested two years of my life and `18 crore. I feel it deserved more appreciation.

Did people close to you hesitate to appreciate the film?

Don’t you think the movie would have received a better response had the director’s name been different? That’s worth considering. As for the controversy with a reviewer, it’s disheartening that no one stood up for me. And the media didn’t give me a chance to share my side of the story.

The villain in Pani was particularly intense and memorable. Have you ever met such a person in real life?

I haven’t met anyone exactly like that, but I’ve encountered many people with that shade of personality. I’ve seen people committing grave crimes over trivial matters. The character in Pani reflects that mindset... someone who doesn’t care about consequences.

You are known for your action sequences. How much do you enjoy doing action scenes?

For me, action scenes are an extension of acting. I focus on the context, characters, and overall scene dynamics. Before performing an action sequence, I consider all these factors. When Joshiy sir cast me in Porinju Mariam Jose, I was surprised and had to rise to the challenge of doing an action sequence. The scene was shot in my hometown, with around 3,000 people watching, which added to the pressure. But I grew up watching fights. So it was easy for me...

Have you encountered a fight in your real life?

I’ve been beaten up and I’ve beaten up others too (laughs).

There’s a general perception that violence is increasing in films...

Violence in cinema is a reflection of what’s happening in society. People are getting bored with routine narratives. And they are in fact enjoying intense content. But if we’re asking whether films are influencing real life, I’d say look around. The reality is far worse. While researching for Pani, I came across incidents that shook me. In one, a six-year-old was stamped to death near my own neighbourhood.

Now, which film do we blame for such brutality? We’re living in a time when violence is embedded in everyday life. In this context, I strongly believe the police need to take tougher action. The respect and fear that people once had for the police have eroded. Today, criminals show no remorse. They live comfortably in jail, eating chapatis and chicken, while schoolchildren are served kanji (gruel) and cereal. Harsh as it may sound, I believe such criminals should be dealt with firmly, even eliminated. Whether that belief is right or wrong, I don’t know.

Talk is that Joju’s movies are dark. How do you view that?

(Laughs) Some people call me ‘Depression Star’. Such comments were made on stage too.