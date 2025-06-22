Political spat over ‘Bharat Mata’ image spills over into streets

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With tensions escalating between the LDF government and the governor over the image of ‘Bharat Mata with a saffron flag’, the political spat spilled over into streets with CPM and BJP workers crossing swords across the state.
Close on the heels of Education Minister Sivankutty walking out of a function at Raj Bhavan on Thursday in protest against Governor Rajendra Arlekar paying floral tributes to the image, the Left and BJP leaderships engaged in a war of words over the past two days.
A day after a march taken out by SFI activists to the Raj Bhavan turned violent in the state capital, BJP-Yuva Morcha activists staged protests against Sivankutty in Kozhikode on Saturday. Tensions flared during the minster’s visit as the protesters who waved black flags at him were stopped by SFI activists, triggering a clash between them.
In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP activists from Pappanamcode took out a march to Sivankutty’s MLA office in the evening. Following this, CPM took out another march against the governor, leading to minor clashes between CPM and BJP workers.
‘ABVP is controlled by RSS-ruled Raj Bhavan’
Later in the night, fresh clashes erupted between BJP and CPM workers near the Thiruvananthapuram railway station. BJP workers gathered at the railway station to protest against Sivankutty who was arriving by Vande Bharat Express. As protests intensified, CPM and DYFI members too reached the spot, leading to heated exchanges and confrontation between the two groups.
Earlier in the day, the BJP district leadership organised a protest meet in front of the Secretariat. During the meet, which was led by senior leader V Muraleedharan, party workers offered floral tributes to the portrait of ‘Bharatamba’.
Meanwhile, Sivankutty alleged that ABVP’s black flag protest against him was staged on the orders from the Raj Bhavan. “The ABVP workers who protested in Thiruvananthapuram tore the national flag placed in front of my vehicle. This is an insult to the national flag. ABVP is controlled by the RSS-ruled Raj Bhavan,” said Sivankutty.
While both the CPM and CPI leaderships came down heavily on the governor for not adhering to constitutional values, the BJP shot back saying only those who have loyalty towards China would hesitate to offer floral tributes to the portrait. “Those who have loyalty towards the country would garland the Bharatamba image,” said Muraleedharan.
The Congress leadership, however, chose to put the blame on the ruling Left, saying it had already warned about Raj Bhavan’s saffron turn. Terming the new developments mere drama, the Congress also hinted at a hidden nexus between the CPM and BJP leaderships.
In another development, the Raj Bhavan rejected media reports that in the wake of protests, it proposes to seek central forces’ protection for the governor. There has been no such move or plan by the Raj Bhavan, it said, adding that the governor has total faith in the commitment and efficiency of the Kerala Police. “They have been performing their duty extremely well and to the best of the Raj Bhavan’s satisfaction,” said a statement from Raj Bhavan, strongly ruling out any threat, direct or indirect, to the governor.