Political spat over ‘Bharat Mata’ image spills over into streets

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With tensions escalating between the LDF government and the governor over the image of ‘Bharat Mata with a saffron flag’, the political spat spilled over into streets with CPM and BJP workers crossing swords across the state.

Close on the heels of Education Minister Sivankutty walking out of a function at Raj Bhavan on Thursday in protest against Governor Rajendra Arlekar paying floral tributes to the image, the Left and BJP leaderships engaged in a war of words over the past two days.

A day after a march taken out by SFI activists to the Raj Bhavan turned violent in the state capital, BJP-Yuva Morcha activists staged protests against Sivankutty in Kozhikode on Saturday. Tensions flared during the minster’s visit as the protesters who waved black flags at him were stopped by SFI activists, triggering a clash between them.

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP activists from Pappanamcode took out a march to Sivankutty’s MLA office in the evening. Following this, CPM took out another march against the governor, leading to minor clashes between CPM and BJP workers.

‘ABVP is controlled by RSS-ruled Raj Bhavan’

Later in the night, fresh clashes erupted between BJP and CPM workers near the Thiruvananthapuram railway station. BJP workers gathered at the railway station to protest against Sivankutty who was arriving by Vande Bharat Express. As protests intensified, CPM and DYFI members too reached the spot, leading to heated exchanges and confrontation between the two groups.

Earlier in the day, the BJP district leadership organised a protest meet in front of the Secretariat. During the meet, which was led by senior leader V Muraleedharan, party workers offered floral tributes to the portrait of ‘Bharatamba’.