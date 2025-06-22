Six years on, stolen bike ‘surfaces’ at Idukki police station in Kerala

KOCHI: In a case that’s as baffling as it is revealing, a motorcycle stolen from Kochi nearly six years ago has surfaced — not on the road, but on the Idukki police station premises, where it has been lying since 2019.

Even more surprising: The youth who rode it — arrested that year for possessing 8g of ganja — has now been charged with theft — for the same two wheeler — six years after the incident.

It all began in August 2019, when Idukki police nabbed Subijith from Maniyarankudy, near Vanchikavala for allegedly attempting to sell ganja to schoolchildren. Along with the narcotic, officers seized his motorcycle — which remained impounded at the police station — never verified, never claimed.

In September 2023, a local court sentenced Subijith to 10 days of imprisonment and fined him Rs10,000. Oddly, he showed no interest in reclaiming the motorcycle — a detail that would gain significance much later. It wasn’t until this year, when Idukki police began a routine verification of unclaimed vehicles ahead of a disposal drive that the mystery began to unravel. A basic check revealed that the motorbike’s number plate — bearing an Ernakulam registration — was fake.

“Further verification using the engine and chassis numbers revealed that the vehicle was actually registered in Ponnani, Malappuram,” an officer said.

That discovery prompted an exhaustive investigation — which confirmed that the bike had been stolen from near the KSRTC bus station in Kochi in 2019.

Owner can reclaim vehicle by submitting request: Police

“We contacted the actual owner of the vehicle, who confirmed it had been stolen.

Since the theft occurred in Kochi, we referred the matter

to the Kochi City police. The owner has expressed interest in reclaiming the vehicle and can do so upon submitting a formal request,” the officer added.

Now, in a development no one saw coming, Ernakulam Central police have registered a theft case against Subijith — six full years after the motorcycle went missing. He has been summoned for questioning but denies any involvement in the theft.