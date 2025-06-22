Students raise banner of protest against Kerala Technical University’s year-back policy

KOCHI: Things are a mess at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, also known as Kerala Technical University (KTU). Presently, the university formed in 2014 is facing a banner of protest raised by the BTech students belonging to 2022-26 and 2023-27 batches studying various engineering colleges affiliated with it due to the university’s year-back policy.

The situation is such that a majority of the students belonging to these two batches might end up losing a year. The students blame it on the lackadaisical attitude of the university administration. The students raised various accusations against the beleaguered university that is yet to have a campus of its own.

Speaking to TNIE, Mehjabeen Nishad, a third-year BTech student of Indira Gandhi Institute of Engineering and Technology at Kothamangalam, said, “The latest decision of the university to introduce the year-back system came in as a bolt from the blue. Of course, the system was introduced along with the syllabus revision in 2019. But it was never implemented in 2019 and 2020 due to Covid or in the corresponding years. However, recently, the university issued a notification, one that is yet to reach the colleges, directing the institutions to implement the system.”

As per the students, the colleges have all conducted the examinations and the results are yet to come out. “As per the said notification, students who do not have a minimum of 21 credits in Semester 1 and 2 can’t attend Semester 5 classes. Similarly, to be able to register for Semester 7 classes, a student needs to have 47 credits from Semester 1 to 4.

However, we didn’t get the information in time and with just two-and-a-half months of class time, out of which many days get lost due to college-related activities and holidays plus the internals and assignments, the students haven’t been able to prepare properly for the examinations,” she said.