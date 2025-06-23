Fake doctor arrested after two-year GPA battle in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a two-year legal and investigative battle, the General Practitioners Association (GPA) has finally succeeded in getting a man arrested for working as a doctor as well as a nurse in multiple hospitals without the required qualifications.

Jobin Babu, of Perambra, was arrested by the Ambalavayal police in Wayanad. He allegedly forged his credentials to secure jobs in several hospitals in Kozhikode and Wayanad. The arrest followed the Kerala High Court’s admission of a writ petition filed by the GPA, which highlighted systemic failures in identifying and prosecuting unqualified medical practitioners.

Though the arrest has come as a relief to the GPA and the medical community, doctors expressed concern that Jobin had been attending to patients unchecked for years. Jobin had falsely claimed to have earned an MBBS degree from Pariyaram Medical College.

It was his estranged wife, a registered doctor, who lodged a complaint with GPA’s anti-quackery cell, alleging that he had been misusing her registration number to forge credentials. “We submitted evidence to the police and the district medical officer two years ago. Still, he was allowed to continue practising. He was so brazen, he didn’t even attempt to escape,” said Dr Ashik Basheer, the GPA state president.

Dr Basheer also pointed out another disturbing case of a medical college dropout who, after being exposed in Mavelikara, simply relocated to Idukki and resumed his illegal practice. Such cases, he said, underscored the urgent need for a regulatory framework to identify and eliminate impersonators.