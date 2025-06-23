Food thefts prompt massive combing operations in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: The mystery surrounding the recent food and grocery thefts in Pathanamthitta just got a whole lot more intriguing!

The forest fringes of district witnessed a massive combing operation, involving police and forest officials armed with guns and drones, to nab those behind the thefts. Rumours swirled about the involvement of Maoists, hunters and even a lone recluse behind the missing grub, leaving authorities and residents scratching their heads.

However, the day-long search in the forests of Kochu Koikkal, Gurunathanmannu and Kokkathode on Saturday provided little clue.

The joint operation was launched following the spate of thefts reported in homes near areas bordering the Sabarimala forest. Cooked food, cooking utensils, and other household items ‘mysteriously disappeared’ from the area, prompting the authorities to intensify their efforts.

Initiated as per the instructions of the district police chief, the search was carried out under the supervision of District Special Branch DySP R Sreekumar and Konni DySP Ajayanath. Teams from Thannithode, Chittar, Moozhiyar, and Konni police stations collaborated with forest officials in the operation.

Apart from them, a 27-member Special Operations Group (SOG) from Malappuram, trained in counter-terrorism and anti-extremist operations, was also deployed.

Drone surveillance was used extensively to cover the dense terrain, while an ambulance and a medical team were stationed nearby as precautionary measures. “There were news reports suggesting the presence of Maoists and gangs of hunters. We also had a suspect who was living alone in the jungle. As the thefts became more frequent, our team initiated a search under the instructions of the district police chief,” said Ajayanath.