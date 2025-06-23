Food thefts prompt massive combing operations in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: The mystery surrounding the recent food and grocery thefts in Pathanamthitta just got a whole lot more intriguing!
The forest fringes of district witnessed a massive combing operation, involving police and forest officials armed with guns and drones, to nab those behind the thefts. Rumours swirled about the involvement of Maoists, hunters and even a lone recluse behind the missing grub, leaving authorities and residents scratching their heads.
However, the day-long search in the forests of Kochu Koikkal, Gurunathanmannu and Kokkathode on Saturday provided little clue.
The joint operation was launched following the spate of thefts reported in homes near areas bordering the Sabarimala forest. Cooked food, cooking utensils, and other household items ‘mysteriously disappeared’ from the area, prompting the authorities to intensify their efforts.
Initiated as per the instructions of the district police chief, the search was carried out under the supervision of District Special Branch DySP R Sreekumar and Konni DySP Ajayanath. Teams from Thannithode, Chittar, Moozhiyar, and Konni police stations collaborated with forest officials in the operation.
Apart from them, a 27-member Special Operations Group (SOG) from Malappuram, trained in counter-terrorism and anti-extremist operations, was also deployed.
Drone surveillance was used extensively to cover the dense terrain, while an ambulance and a medical team were stationed nearby as precautionary measures. “There were news reports suggesting the presence of Maoists and gangs of hunters. We also had a suspect who was living alone in the jungle. As the thefts became more frequent, our team initiated a search under the instructions of the district police chief,” said Ajayanath.
Search yielded no conclusive evidence of suspicious activity
The search, however, yielded no conclusive evidence of suspicious activity. In some areas, tribal people engaged in collecting honey were found. However, the team did not get any information from them regarding the incidents.
Thannithode Police Inspector Vijayaraghavan, along with commandos and forest officials, led the search in the Gurunathanmannu-Vazhappara area. The other teams combed the Kochukoikkal Veluthodu and Kokkathode Nellikkapara regions under the supervision of senior police officers and Special Branch officers.
“We didn’t find any trace of hunters or other groups. The dense forest, teeming with wild animals, coupled with the slippery and rocky terrain, necessitated advanced facilities, including medical precautions, specialised equipment, and a trained team to lead the operation. Our three teams comprising of 15-18 members have been searching on three routes,” said Chittar Inspector D Rajagopal.
The Chittar police had earlier registered three cases related to the thefts but were unable to uncover leads despite detailed investigations.
Police officials said a further advanced team search is not required at present as no concrete evidence was found during the operation.
However, routine searches will be intensified and will continue in collaboration with forest officials.