Former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan hospitalised after heart attack, condition stable

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran Communist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan was hospitalised on Monday after experiencing cardiac problems. The 101-year-old leader is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. According to sources close to his family, his condition is stable.

Achuthanandan, who has been bedridden since suffering a stroke in 2019, reportedly had a cardiac arrest and faced breathing difficulties on Monday morning. He was quickly taken to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, where doctors are closely monitoring his health.

Achuthanandan is the only surviving leader among the 32 who walked out of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in 1964 to form the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He served as the Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly three times and was the CPM’s state secretary for many years. He remained an active member of the Kerala Assembly until 2021.