Kerala doctor wins gold at World Medical Games

KOCHI: When Dr Alwin, an associate professor of community medicine, started fitness training in sprinting, he had no idea his disciplined regimen would one day help him win not one but two gold medals for his country.

Currently serving in Idukki Government Medical College (GMC), Alwin bagged the medals for India at the World Medical Games held in Spain recently. The resident of Alappad in Thrissur was the only Keralite to represent the country at the event.

Dr Alwin discovered the thrill of sprinting as a schoolboy.

“My tryst with sports began in school. While studying MBBS, I represented my college, Ernakulam Government Medical College, and the university in athletics. However, like many others, the demands of medicine soon became a priority and sports took a back seat,” said Dr Alwin, adding that his family supported him and motivated him to follow the passion.

Later, his students at the Ernakulam and Idukki GMCs, as well as officials of the Cochin chapter of Indian Medical Association, encouraged him to focus more on training.

“I trained under Asian Games gold medallist and Arjuna awardee Joseph Abraham. I won silver medals at the IMA national sports meets in Vijayawada and Aurangabad and a gold at the MAC Open National Masters Athletics Championships. These experiences helped me perform well at the World Medical Games,” he said.

Besides Dr Alwin, a team from the Indian Army also won a medal at event in Spain. On World Medical Games, Dr

Alwin said he had never participated in such an event before.

“At the event, healthcare professionals of various age groups from over 50 countries are bound together by a passion for sports rather than nationality. Winning gold for India in the 100m and 200m sprint events, especially when competing against the amazing French, Mexican, and Algerian finalists, was an emotional moment,” said Dr Alwin, adding that the highlight, however, were everlasting friendships forged at the event.