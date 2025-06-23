Kerala to revise 31 rules to attract more investment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to amend 31 different rules to make the state more-investment friendly. The amendments will help the state realise the investment proposals received at the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS). The meeting also discussed the formation of a task force under the local self-government department for the speedy implementation of proposals.

The revision or amendments are proposed to the rules related to local self-government institutions, departments of revenue, power, environment, labour, agriculture and higher education, said an official release. Relaxations will be made in the rule pertaining to road width requirement prescribed in the Kerala Building Rules, 2019. The maximum area prescribed for commercial buildings in category-II panchayats will be enhanced.

Changes will be made in the documents required while applying for building permits on leased lands. Guidelines to regularise constructions made under the Kerala MSME Facilitation Act 2019 will be revised. Parking guidelines for resorts and hotels in the tourism and hospitality sector will also be revised. For this, conditions for assessing building area will be changed.

The meeting decided to expedite the unique thandaper (title deed or ownership document) initiative to ensure transparent and efficient land utilisation. Applications for land conversion for project proposals received at the IKGS will be prioritised. A circular will be issued to define the powers of agricultural officers in land category change.