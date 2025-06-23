Migrant students reshape Kozhikode’s government school classrooms

KOZHIKODE: Walk into the Byraikulam Government Lower Primary School in the heart of Kozhikode city, and you might hear more Hindi than Malayalam in its corridors. What was once a small neighbourhood school for local children has over the years transformed into a vibrant classroom filled with the voices of migrant students from across northern India.

“I’ve been teaching here for around 10 years. When I joined, there were around 10 students, a mix of Malayali and migrant children. Now, nearly all our students are children of migrant workers,” Geo Jaison, a teacher at the school, told TNIE.

The rising number of migrant labourers in Kerala — from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal — has brought a parallel rise in students enrolling in local government schools. “Whether it’s a restaurant, a construction site, or a barber shop, workers from the northern states are everywhere. And now, so are their children,” Jaison said.

This year, for the first time in years, three Malayali students joined the school. “They mingle well. The Malayali children pick up bits of Hindi, while the others learn Malayalam,” said Byraikulam school headmistress Deepthi K P.

The teachers have adapted too, often blending Malayalam and Hindi while teaching and communicating with parents. “At PTA meetings, we mostly speak in Hindi because many parents don’t understand Malayalam,” Deepthi said.

Families who send their children to local schools are typically those who have settled down with their families.