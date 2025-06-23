None should think they can speak as they like: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Apparently disapproving of CPM state secretary M V Govindan’s bypoll-eve remarks related to CPM’s association with the RSS at the time of Emergency, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a stern warning against loose talk in front of the mike.

The strong words from the party’s most senior politburo member came at a review meeting on Sunday, with CPM state committee and district secretariat members in attendance, ahead of the local body elections.

The reprimand came at the end of his speech. “No one should think they can say anything as they like in the next six months,” Pinarayi said while looking back at Govindan who was seated on the dais.

However, speaking after the chief minister, Govindan never mentioned the criticism. Pinarayi also reminded the party leaders that CPM’s stand against religious extremism has been accepted widely by the people.

“There is no need to cover up our open objection against parties like Jamaat-e-Islami, SDPI and the banned Popular Front of India. We have taken that stand withstanding much pressure. And it has been widely received, with acceptance from within the Muslim community.

A section of the Muslim League has also objected to the UDF-Jamaat-e-Islami association. The CPM had openly declared that we don’t want the extremist force’s vote. Likewise, the Hindutva forces have also strengthened their activities. They have been carrying out their work around temples and believers. We should not view it as trivial,” he said.

The chief minister also said that, in certain local bodies, there had been flaws on the part of officials and the ruling council. “The LDF has a favourable situation politically. Hence, we should use it in favour of the LDF,” he added.

Govindan, who presented the organisational report, pointed out that party workers have to visit houses and form committees at ward levels.