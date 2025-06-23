Semi-final before the big match: How Congress celebrated Nilambur win

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a Monday morning painted in shades of triumph at the KPCC office in Thiruvananthapuram. While the vote count in Nilambur played out on television screens, the mood at Indira Bhavan was already celebratory, as if the Congress had sensed the result long before the final numbers came in.

There were no dramatic swings or heart-stopping lead changes to rattle nerves. The moment Aryadan Shoukath began taking the lead, there was a confidence felt at the KPCC office. Every number only confirmed what the Congress workers there believed from the start, that Nilambur was coming home.

The leaders came early. Ramesh Chennithala, Adoor Prakash, K Sabarinath, K Sarathchandran and others walked in with all smiles. They settled in front of the TV with no visible tension but only anticipation that slowly turned into celebration.