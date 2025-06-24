Ancient Arabic manuscripts from Malabar being digitised to preserve cultural heritage

KOZHIKODE: Hidden in ancient mosques, dusty library shelves, and the private collections of old Malabar households lie centuries-old Arabic manuscripts — delicate testaments to a forgotten era of scholarship, trade, and cultural exchange between south India and the Arab world. Now, these fragile pieces of history are being brought back to life in digital form.

The Malaibar Foundation for Research and Development (MFRD), in partnership with the renowned Hill Museum and Manuscript Library (HMML) in Minnesota, has launched an ambitious project to digitise rare and endangered Arabic manuscripts from across India. The initiative, which began in 2024, aims to preserve manuscripts, lithographs, and rare photographs — many tucked away in mosques, libraries, institutions, and private homes — by converting them into digital archives accessible to scholars and researchers worldwide.

This preservation project focuses primarily on south Indian regions — including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman Islands — with rich historical ties to Arab cultures. By employing advanced imaging technology, the initiative seeks to protect fragile manuscripts from the threats of decay and loss.

In its initial phase alone, the foundation successfully collected over 4,000 manuscripts from Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

“The digitisation of centuries-old manuscripts requires immense patience and highly specialised skills,” said Malaibar Foundation executive director Noorudeen Musthafa Nurani.

“Despite gathering more than 4,000 manuscripts, we have so far managed to digitise only around 20%. The process following strict scientific protocols is intricate and time-consuming.”

Manuscripts are carefully sourced from private individuals, mosques, and libraries. Many are unique, irreplaceable pieces of history. Each document is meticulously cleaned and photographed page by page before being sent to the HMML labs in Minnesota for digital processing. Once digitised, these invaluable records will be freely accessible to the global academic community via a dedicated online platform. The original manuscripts are then returned to their rightful owners.

Highlighting the cultural significance of the project, Noorudeen said, “Kerala and other southern states have had deep-rooted historical and cultural connections with Arab nations. Numerous scholars from this region have authored important works in Arabic, Persian, Arabi-Malayalam, and Arabi-Tamil. These texts are rare and irreplaceable and preserving them is vital for safeguarding our region’s intellectual and cultural heritage.”